ICAR- IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: Registration date for 641 posts extended

ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute has extended the registration date for Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IARI on iari.res.in. The last date to apply for the posts has been extended till January 20, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 641 posts in the organisation.

Earlier the last date to apply was till January 10, 2022. Candidates who want to apply online should be matriculation pass from a recognised Board. Candidate must specifically indicate the percentage of marks obtained (calculated to the nearest two decimals) in the relevant column of the application form. The minimum age limit should be between 18 to 30 years of age.

ICAR- IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IARI on iari.res.in.

Click on ICAR- IARI Technician Recruitment 2021 application link available on the home page.

Press proceed to register and fill in the details needed.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

