ICSI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Civil Engineer & other posts

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Civil Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The registration process was started on February 9 and ended on February 28, 2022.

Interested candidates must apply only through electronic application form (Online) by clicking on the hyperlink provided at the end of this page. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Joint Director: 3 Posts

Junior Executive Assistant: 1 Post

Civil Engineer: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Civil Engineering: BE/B. Tech (Civil Engineering) from recognized University/Institute /College (Recognized by UGC/AICTE).

Candidates who want to apply for the other posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official site of Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test and interview. Candidates should have a valid e-mail address and are advised to check their mail regularly for any information regarding test /interview.

Other Details

Candidates who are working in a Central/State Government/ Autonomous/ Statutory Body/PSU would be required to produce a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from their present employer for verification at the time of interview failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the interview.