IGM Kolkata recruitment: Junior Office Assistant and Engraver vacancies on offer

India Government Mint, Kolkata on May 7 has begin the application process for the post of Engraver and Junior Office Assistant. The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 7. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IGM Kolkata at igmkolkata.spmcil.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The selected candidates will be placed on probation for a period of one year. The period of probation may be extended by a further period of one year at the discretion of competent authority of the India Government Mint, Kolkata”, reads the official notification.

IGM Kolkata recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7 vacancies out of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Engraver, and 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Office Assistant.

IGM Kolkata recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 28 years as on June 7.

IGM Kolkata recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹600 for the post of Engraver and Junior Office Assistant. SC/ST/PWD candidates are not needed to pay any application fees, however they must pay an intimation cost of ₹200 for each post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to apply

IGM Kolkata recruitment: Know how to apply

Go to the igmkolkata.spmcil.com

Click on the career tab

Next, click on the apply link

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take print out for future use.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON