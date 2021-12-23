IICT, Hyderabad to recruit for project positions; know more

CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) will hold interview on December 29. A total of 15 positions of senior project associate and project associate will be filled through interview.

<strong>Job details</strong>

“CSIR–IICT is conducting Walk-in Interview for the following positions purely on a temporary basis at 09:30 AM on 29.12.2021 in CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad. Candidates should register their names for walk-in-interview between 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on 29.12.2021,” the job notification reads.

IICT recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Senior Project Associate: 3 posts

Project Associate: 12 posts

“The selection will be on the basis of Interview. The engagement will be purely on temporary basis initially for a period of six months, which may be extended or curtailed depending on duration of the sponsored project/satisfactory performance or conduct of the fellow, as the case may be and does not entitle him/her for permanent position in CSIR/IICT,” the IICT has informed candidates.

“Eligible candidates may download the application form from IICT website (www.iictindia.org) and appear for Interview along with duly filled in application form supported by bio-data and one set of attested photocopies of certificates of educational qualification(s), age, experience, caste (in case of SC/ST/OBC candidates) and PWD certificate, latest passport size photograph. Candidates are required to bring all the original certificates for verification,” it has added.

After selection, senior project associates will receive ₹42,000 plus HRA and project associates will receive ₹25,000 plus HRA. Project associates who have valid CSIR/UGC-NET fellowship including for lectureship/ GATE will receive ₹31,000 plus HRA.

