Home / Education / Employment News / IICT, Hyderabad to recruit for project positions; know more
employment news

IICT, Hyderabad to recruit for project positions; know more

  • After selection, senior project associates will receive 42,000 plus HRA and project associates will receive 25,000 plus HRA. Project associates who have valid CSIR/UGC-NET fellowship including for lectureship/ GATE will receive 31,000 plus HRA.
IICT, Hyderabad to recruit for project positions; know more
IICT, Hyderabad to recruit for project positions; know more
Published on Dec 23, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) will hold interview on December 29. A total of 15 positions of senior project associate and project associate will be filled through interview.

&lt;strong&gt;Job details&lt;/strong&gt;

“CSIR–IICT is conducting Walk-in Interview for the following positions purely on a temporary basis at 09:30 AM on 29.12.2021 in CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad. Candidates should register their names for walk-in-interview between 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on 29.12.2021,” the job notification reads.

IICT recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Senior Project Associate: 3 posts
  • Project Associate: 12 posts

“The selection will be on the basis of Interview. The engagement will be purely on temporary basis initially for a period of six months, which may be extended or curtailed depending on duration of the sponsored project/satisfactory performance or conduct of the fellow, as the case may be and does not entitle him/her for permanent position in CSIR/IICT,” the IICT has informed candidates.

“Eligible candidates may download the application form from IICT website (www.iictindia.org) and appear for Interview along with duly filled in application form supported by bio-data and one set of attested photocopies of certificates of educational qualification(s), age, experience, caste (in case of SC/ST/OBC candidates) and PWD certificate, latest passport size photograph. Candidates are required to bring all the original certificates for verification,” it has added.

After selection, senior project associates will receive 42,000 plus HRA and project associates will receive 25,000 plus HRA. Project associates who have valid CSIR/UGC-NET fellowship including for lectureship/ GATE will receive 31,000 plus HRA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out