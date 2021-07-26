IIIT Vadodara international campus Diu recruitment 2021: Apply for 13 vacancies

Indian Institute of Information Technology Vadodara-International Campus Diu (IIIT-ICD) has invited applications for various faculty, officer, and staff positions purely on a contract basis for three years extendable by two years on an annual basis.

The application process is underway and the last date of receiving applications through email is August 16 and the last date of receiving a hard copy of the application is 7 days from the date of receiving the application through email.

Candidates can send the complete application with all the relevant documents duly self-attested and the application fee should be sent by registered post or speed post to ‘The Nodal Officer, IIITV-ICD cell, Indian Institute of Information Technology Vadodara, Block No 9, c/o Government Engineering College Campus, Sector 28 Gandhinagar Gujarat 382 028’.

The candidate can also send a soft copy of the filled application form in pdf format with a scanned copy of all the relevant documents to recruitment@diu.iitvadadora.ac.in.

IIIT-ICD recruitment 2021 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 13 vacancies out of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor Grade-II and one vacancy each for the post of Chief Administrative Officer, Jr Technical Superintendent, System Administrator, Jr Superintendent, and administrative Assistant.

IIIT-ICD recruitment 2021 Application fee: The application fee for SC/ST/PwDs candidates is ₹295 and for other candidates is ₹590.

Female candidates and Faculty members of IIIT-Vadodara are exempted from payment of application fees.

Candidates can submit the application fee through Demand Draft or NEFT.

Direct link to check the notification for Non-Teaching Position

Direct link to check the notification for Faculty Position

Candidates can also check the notification on the official website of IIIT Vadodara international campus Diu at http://diu.iiitvadodara.ac.in/