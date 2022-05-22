IIT Bombay Recruitment: 31 Engineer, Jr. Engineer, Assistant vacancies announced

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced 31 vacancies of Engineer, Junior Engineer and Assistants, for which eligible candidates can apply on iitb.ac.in.

The application window will be closed on June 9, 2022.

The vacancies include 1 post of Superintending Engineer and 8 posts of Junior Engineer. Of the Junior Engineer vacancies, 1 is reserved for SC category, 3 for OBC-NCL, 1 for EWS category and the remaining 3 are for open category candidates.

Of the 22 Junior Administrative Assistant vacancies notified by the institute, 7 are for SC category, 4 for ST category, 2 for EWS category and 9 are for unreserved category candidates.

Pay details

Superintending Engineer (Pay level 13, 123100-215900)

Junior Engineer (Pay level 6, 35400-112400)

Junior Administrative Assistant (Pay level 3, 21700-69100)

For more information about these posts, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, candidates can check the careers portal of the IIT Bombay website, iitb.ac.in.