Income Tax Dept Kerala to fill vacancies under sports quota, know more

Income Tax department Kerala has invited applications to fill seven vacancies in Tax Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff posts. The applications may be sent either by post or in person by December 31. The deadline for submission of application forms is January 14 for candidates domiciled in North-Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir.

“The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, Kerala invites applications for recruitment of meritorious sports persons in different games/sports,” reads the job notice.

IT Department Kerala recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Tax Assistant: 5 posts

Multi Tasking Staff: 2 posts

“The application form can also be obtained in person from the Public Relations section, O/o Pr.CCIT, I.S. Press Road, C.R. Buildings, Kochi, Kerala-682018. No request for copies of application to be sent by post will be entertained,” candidates have been informed.

The minimum educational qualification for tax assistant post is graduation and having Data Entry speed of 8000 depressions per hour. For multi tasking staff post the minimum educational qualification is matriculation.

“The applications will be scrutinized and suitable candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process. The selection will be conducted through trial, and written test, as found necessary, which will be announced on the website at a later date,” the job notice reads.

Job details