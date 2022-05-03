Home / Education / Employment News / India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38926 Gramik Dak Sevak posts
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38926 Gramik Dak Sevak posts

India Post to recruit candidates for Gramik Dak Sevak posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 38926 posts till June 5, 2022. 
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38926 Gramik Dak Sevak posts(HT Photo)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38926 Gramik Dak Sevak posts(HT Photo)
Published on May 03, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

India Post has invited applications from candidates to apply for Gramik Dak Sevak posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of India Post GDS recruitment link indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process was started on May 2 and will end on June 5, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak across the country in various states. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 years to 40 years of age. 

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

 A fee of 100/- is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in the chosen Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates and Transwomen candidates.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india post employment sarkari naukri + 1 more
india post employment sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out