India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38926 Gramik Dak Sevak posts

India Post has invited applications from candidates to apply for Gramik Dak Sevak posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of India Post GDS recruitment link indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process was started on May 2 and will end on June 5, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak across the country in various states. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

A fee of ₹100/- is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in the chosen Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates and Transwomen candidates.