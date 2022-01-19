Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / India Post GDS Result 2021 declared for Bihar and Maharashtra circle, check here
employment news

India Post GDS Result 2021 declared for Bihar and Maharashtra circle, check here

India Post GDS Result 2021 has been declared for Bihar and Maharashtra circle. Candidates can check the result through the official site of India Post on appost.in.
India Post GDS Result 2021 declared for Bihar and Maharashtra circle, check here(HT Photo)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India Post has declared India Post GDS Result 2021 for Bihar and Maharashtra circle. Candidates who have appeared for the Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment exam can check the result through the official site of India Post on appost.in. 

The result comprises of the registration number of candidates, percentage they have acquired, division, post name, and so on. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result for Bihar and Maharashtra circle&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

India Post GDS Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of India Post on appost.in.
  • Click on India Post GDS Result 2021 for Bihar and Maharashtra circle link available under result section.
  • A new PDF file will be downloaded.
  • Once the file is downloaded, open it and check the result.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of candidates will be done through automatic generate merit list. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection. For more related details candidates can check the official site of India Post.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india post exam result.
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP