India Post GDS Result 2021 declared for Bihar and Maharashtra circle, check here

India Post has declared India Post GDS Result 2021 for Bihar and Maharashtra circle. Candidates who have appeared for the Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment exam can check the result through the official site of India Post on appost.in.

The result comprises of the registration number of candidates, percentage they have acquired, division, post name, and so on. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result for Bihar and Maharashtra circle&nbsp;</strong>

India Post GDS Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of India Post on appost.in.

Click on India Post GDS Result 2021 for Bihar and Maharashtra circle link available under result section.

A new PDF file will be downloaded.

Once the file is downloaded, open it and check the result.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of candidates will be done through automatic generate merit list. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection. For more related details candidates can check the official site of India Post.