India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Recruitment: Apply for Scale 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 posts

Published on Sep 13, 2022 02:35 PM IST

IPPB Recruitment 2022: Application window for these posts will remain open till September 24 on ippbonline.com.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Recruitment: Apply for Scale 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 posts(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IPPB Recruitment 2022: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for scale II, III, IV, V & VI vacancies on regular/contract basis. Application window for these posts will remain open till September 24 on ippbonline.com.

Eligibility criteria, age limit, etc. are different for different posts. Candidates are advised to read the notification for more details.

Selection of candidates will be made on the basis of interview. Assessment, group discussion or online test may be conducted in addition to the interview.

Results of the candidates who qualify for various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the website.

The application fee for these posts is 150 for SC/ST/PWD candidates. For others, the application fee is 750.

Here is the IPPB recruitment 2022 notification:

