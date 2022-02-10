Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Civilian posts, details here
employment news

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Civilian posts, details here

Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates for Civilian posts. Eligible candidates can check vacancy details, selection process and other details below. 
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Civilian posts, details here(Photo via @IndiaCoastGuard on Twitter)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 10:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Civilian posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending the filled up application form to the address mentioned below. The last date of receipt of application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news. 

Application should be submitted by ordinary post only. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Engine Driver: 8 Posts
  • Sarang Lascar: 3 Posts
  • Store Keeper Grade II: 4 Posts
  • Civilian Motor Transport Driver: 24 Posts
  • Fireman: 6 Posts
  • ICE Fitter: 6 Posts
  • Spray Painter: 1 Post
  • MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Tech: 6 Posts
  • MTS: 19 Posts
  • Sheet Metal Worker: 1 Post
  • Electrical Fitter: 1 Post
  • Labourer: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

Candidates who will meet the educational qualifications will be called for written test. Incase of receipt of large number of applications, screening of applications on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the exam for essential qualification will be called out to reduce candidates for written exam. 

RELATED STORIES

Where to Apply 

The applications should be forwarded to the office of The Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), Near Napier Bridge, Fort St George (PO), Chennai- 600009. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP