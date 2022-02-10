Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Civilian posts, details here
Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Civilian posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending the filled up application form to the address mentioned below. The last date of receipt of application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
Application should be submitted by ordinary post only. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Engine Driver: 8 Posts
- Sarang Lascar: 3 Posts
- Store Keeper Grade II: 4 Posts
- Civilian Motor Transport Driver: 24 Posts
- Fireman: 6 Posts
- ICE Fitter: 6 Posts
- Spray Painter: 1 Post
- MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Tech: 6 Posts
- MTS: 19 Posts
- Sheet Metal Worker: 1 Post
- Electrical Fitter: 1 Post
- Labourer: 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.
Selection Process
Candidates who will meet the educational qualifications will be called for written test. Incase of receipt of large number of applications, screening of applications on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the exam for essential qualification will be called out to reduce candidates for written exam.
Where to Apply
The applications should be forwarded to the office of The Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), Near Napier Bridge, Fort St George (PO), Chennai- 600009.