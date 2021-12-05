Indian Institute of Astrophysics to recruit for junior tech asst, other posts

Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru has invited applications to recruit for junior technical assistant, junior research assistant, mechanic, engineer trainee, and research trainee posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute, iiap.res.in. The last date for submission of application forms is January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2022.

Apply Online

IIAP recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Junior technical assistant (electronics): 4 posts

Junior research assistant (observations): 5 posts

Mechanic: 1 post

Engineer trainee (IT support): 1 post

Research trainee (Optics): 1 post

“Candidates are required to upload their scanned recent photograph, educational/technical qualification certificates, Degree certificate (if applicable), caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificates etc. declared in the application form and also Curriculum Vitae (CV). Educational/technical certificates and experience certificates should be uploaded separately in a single scanned pdf file,” the IIAP has informed candidates.

Written test and/or skill test for the above posts will be held at Bengaluru, candidates have been informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON