IPPB GDS recruitment 2022: 650 vacancies on offer, apply from today

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB), has invited applications for 650 vacancies of executives. The application process has been commenced from today, May 10 and the last date for the submission of application form is May 20. Candidates can apply online at IPPB Official website at ippbonline.com.

The admit card will be released after 7 to 10 days of the submission of the application form. The examination will be held in the month of June 2022 tentatively.

IPPB GDS recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 650 vacancies of executive.

IPPB GDS recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 25 to 30 years as on April 30 2022.

IPPB GDS recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹750 as application fee.

IPPB GDS recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should be Graduate from University/Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India or approved by a Government Regulatory Body.

Direct link to apply here

IPPB GDS recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com

On the homepage click on the career tab

Next, click on the apply link given below the advertisement

Register and proceed with the registration

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print out.

For more details read notification here.