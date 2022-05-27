IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022: Registration process ends today for 650 posts

India Post Payments Bank will close down the registration process for IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022 on May 27, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Gramin Dak Sevaks can apply online through the official site of IPPB on ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 650 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks in the organisation.

The admit card will be available to candidates within 7-10 days after last date of submission of application. The examination will be conducted in June and result will also be declared in June 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through these simple steps given below.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of IPPB on ippbonline.com.

Click on current openings link available on the page.

Press click here to apply link under engagement of Grameen Dak Sevaks.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Selection will be done based on online written examination. However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct Language proficiency test, if needed. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IPPB.