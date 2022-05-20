IPPB GDS recruitment: Last date to apply for 650 vacancies extended till May 27

The last date for the submission of application form to the post of Executive in India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) is extended till May 27. Interested candidates can apply online at IPPB Official website at ippbonline.com. Candidates can check the revised notification below.

The examination is tentatively scheduled for June 2022. The examination date will be intimated to the candidates through Call Letters. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 7-10 days following the application deadline. The candidates are required to pay ₹700 as application fee.

IPPB GDS recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 650 vacancies of executive.

IPPB GDS recruitment 2022 selection process: Selection will be based on an online written test. However, the bank reserves the right to undertake a language proficiency test if necessary.

IPPB GDS recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 25 to 30 years as on April 30 2022.

IPPB GDS recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the IPPB's official website at ippbonline.com.

On the homepage, select the Careers option.

Then, under the advertisement, click on the apply link.

Register and fill up the form

Payment of the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON