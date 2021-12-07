IRCON international to recruit assistant managers, executives; know more

IRCON international limited has invited applications to recruit assistant managers and executives in civil discipline. A total of 32 positions will be filled out of which 20 vacancies are in assistant manager post. “A separate notification regarding detailed instructions for submission of application will be made available on website by 25.12.2021,” the official job notification reads.

Candidates with Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 75% marks or equivalent grade can apply for assistant manager post. These candidates should have minimum 2 years of experience in construction related activities in Highways/Railways/Bridges (Road/Rail/Viaduct).

Candidates with Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade can apply for executive post. These candidates should have minimum 3 years of experience of execution of Highways & Railways projects in Central/State PSUs as regular/ non-regular employee.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and/ or interview.