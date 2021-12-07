Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IRCON international to recruit assistant managers, executives; know more
employment news

IRCON international to recruit assistant managers, executives; know more

“A separate notification regarding detailed instructions for submission of application will be made available on website by 25.12.2021,” the official job notification reads.
IRCON international to recruit assistant managers, executives; know more(HT)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

IRCON international limited has invited applications to recruit assistant managers and executives in civil discipline. A total of 32 positions will be filled out of which 20 vacancies are in assistant manager post. “A separate notification regarding detailed instructions for submission of application will be made available on website by 25.12.2021,” the official job notification reads.

Candidates with Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 75% marks or equivalent grade can apply for assistant manager post. These candidates should have minimum 2 years of experience in construction related activities in Highways/Railways/Bridges (Road/Rail/Viaduct).

Candidates with Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade can apply for executive post. These candidates should have minimum 3 years of experience of execution of Highways & Railways projects in Central/State PSUs as regular/ non-regular employee.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and/ or interview.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive jobs
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP