ISRO Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for JRF, RA and Research Scientist

The National Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO, will close the application process for JRF, RA, and Research Scientist positions on May 8.
Published on May 08, 2022 06:42 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO on May 8 will conclude the application process for JRF, RA and Research Scientist posts. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online at nrsc.gov.in, the NRSC's official website.

ISRO Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 JRF, RA and Research Scientist posts in the organization.

ISRO Recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: 

ME/M.Tech/ M.Sc. Tech or equivalent degree should be in First class with a minimum of 60% marks (aggregate of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 Point scale and MSc should be in First class with a minimum of 65% marks (aggregate of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 Point scale.

Pre-qualification of BE/B.Tech/M.Sc. or equivalent degree should also be in First Class with an aggregate of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA of 6.84 on a 10 Point scale. Further, B.Sc in Agriculture (04 years) and B.Sc in Geology also should be in First Class.

Direct link to apply

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

  Visit the official website at www.nrsc.gov.in

Click on the Career tab available on the homepage

Sign Up and fill the application form

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents.

Interested candidates can check notification here

 

 

