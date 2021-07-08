Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: 155 vacancies announced, apply now

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai has invited applications for the various posts of Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Income Tax Department recruitment 2021:Apply for 155 vacancies(Representative Photo)

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai has invited applications for the various posts of Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff. This recruitment drive is for the meritorious sportsperson in certain games/sports disciplines.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Income Tax Department Mumbai Region at https://www.incometaxmumbai.gov.in/

The last date to apply is August 25.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 155 vacancies out of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Inspector of Income Tax, 83 for the post of Tax Assistant, and 64 for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff.

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidates applying for the post of Inspector of Income Tax should be between the age of 18 to 30. For the post of Tax assistant, the candidates should between the age is 18 to 27. The candidates applying for the post of Multi Tasking Staff should be between the age of 18 to 25.

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

For the post of Inspector of Income Tax, the candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent

For the post of Tax Assistant, the candidates should possess a bachelor's Degree and Data Entry speed of 8000 key depressions per hour

For the post of Multi-Tasking, staff candidates should possess Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University /Board

Candidates are advised to Check sports Eligibility in the notification

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of Income Tax department Mumbai at https://www.incometaxmumbai.in/

On the homepage click the link that reads ‘ Apply for Sports Quota recruitment 2021’

Fill the application form

Key in all the required details

Upload forms duly filled and signed by the respective sports authority

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy for future use

Note: Forms 1/2/3/4/5 can be downloaded from the website. Legible scanned copies of these forms duly filled up and signed by the respective sports authorities as mentioned in the notification should be uploaded with the application form. Failure to upload legible scanned copies of these forms will make the application liable for rejection

