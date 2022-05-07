Home / Education / Employment News / ITDC recruitment 2022: Apply for the post of GM, DGM and AM, check details here
employment news

ITDC recruitment 2022: Apply for the post of GM, DGM and AM, check details here

  • ITDC recruitment 2022: Application are invited for the post of GM( Engg.), DGM (Engg.), DGM (ATT), and AM (ATT). 
Published on May 07, 2022 07:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. has invited application for the vacancies of GM( Engg.), DGM (Engg.), DGM (ATT), and AM (ATT). The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ITDC at itdc.co.in.

ITDC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is each for the post of GM( Engg.), DGM (Engg.), and 3 vacancies are for the post of AM (ATT).

ITDC recruitment 2022 application fee: candidates have to pay 500 as application fee.

Direct link to apply

ITDC recruitment 2022: know how to apply

 Visit the official website of ITDC at itdc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Career tab

Next, fill the application form

Pay the application form

Upload all the required documents

Take print out for the future use.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website of ITDC at itdc.co.in or here

 

 

 

