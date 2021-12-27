JKPSC assistant professor recruitment begins on December 28

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will begin the recruitment process for selection of 136 Assistant Professors in the higher education department on December 28. The application forms will be available on the official website of the JKPSC and candidates can fill and submit the application forms by January 27.

After the completion of the registration process, candidates will be able to edit their application forms. The option to edit the application form will be available from January 29 to January 31.

Vacancies in assistant professor post will be filled in 32 subjects or disciplines.

Candidates have to pay application fee along with the application forms. Candidates belonging to general category have to pay ₹1000 as application fee and those belonging to reserved categories have to pay ₹500.

The interview for selection to the post of assistant professor will be held at the headquarter of JKPSC at Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar colony Bakshi Nagar Jammu.

Before applying for the posts, candidates should go through the job notifications properly.

JKPSC assistant professor recruitment