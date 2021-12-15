Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC notifies to fill 60 vacancies in govt medical college
employment news

JKPSC notifies to fill 60 vacancies in govt medical college

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced to fill 60 vacancies in lecturer position in government medical college Jammu/ Srinagar and its associated hospitals and super speciality hospital.
JKPSC notifies to fill 60 vacancies in govt medical college(HT)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced to fill 60 vacancies in lecturer positions in government medical college Jammu/ Srinagar and its associated hospitals and super speciality hospital. The application process will begin on December 20 and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 19.

“The candidate should be a domicile of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The candidate must possess a valid domicile certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format as on the last date prescribed for submission of online application form,” the JKPSC has said about eligibility. Other conditions of eligibility are available on the official job notification which the candidates can access from the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

After candidates have submitted the application form, they will be given a chance to edit it. “Candidates who have successfully submitted the online application form along with requisite fee will be allowed to edit some of the fields in their submitted online application form within 3 days after the cut-of date, on January 22 to January 24,” the JKPSC has said.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive jammu and kashmir
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP