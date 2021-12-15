JKPSC notifies to fill 60 vacancies in govt medical college

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced to fill 60 vacancies in lecturer positions in government medical college Jammu/ Srinagar and its associated hospitals and super speciality hospital. The application process will begin on December 20 and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 19.

“The candidate should be a domicile of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The candidate must possess a valid domicile certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format as on the last date prescribed for submission of online application form,” the JKPSC has said about eligibility. Other conditions of eligibility are available on the official job notification which the candidates can access from the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

After candidates have submitted the application form, they will be given a chance to edit it. “Candidates who have successfully submitted the online application form along with requisite fee will be allowed to edit some of the fields in their submitted online application form within 3 days after the cut-of date, on January 22 to January 24,” the JKPSC has said.