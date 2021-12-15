Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC notifies to fill 60 vacancies in govt medical college
employment news

JKPSC notifies to fill 60 vacancies in govt medical college

  • The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced to fill 60 vacancies in lecturer position in government medical college Jammu/ Srinagar and its associated hospitals and super speciality hospital.
JKPSC notifies to fill 60 vacancies in govt medical college(HT)
JKPSC notifies to fill 60 vacancies in govt medical college(HT)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced to fill 60 vacancies in lecturer positions in government medical college Jammu/ Srinagar and its associated hospitals and super speciality hospital. The application process will begin on December 20 and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 19.

“The candidate should be a domicile of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The candidate must possess a valid domicile certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format as on the last date prescribed for submission of online application form,” the JKPSC has said about eligibility. Other conditions of eligibility are available on the official job notification which the candidates can access from the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

After candidates have submitted the application form, they will be given a chance to edit it. “Candidates who have successfully submitted the online application form along with requisite fee will be allowed to edit some of the fields in their submitted online application form within 3 days after the cut-of date, on January 22 to January 24,” the JKPSC has said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive jammu and kashmir
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out