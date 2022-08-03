JKPSC recruitment 2022: Registration begin for 61 Assistant Engineer posts

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has opened the application window for recruitment to the vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in Public Works Department R&B. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission jkpsc.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies for the post of Assistant manager is September 2, 2022. The correction window for edit and modification will open from September 5, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 61 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) vacancies.

As far as educational qualifications are concerned, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch of engineering or AMIE section (A and B) India in the appropriate branch of engineering.

The application fee is Rs.1000 for unreserved category candidates, and the fee is Rs. 500 for reserved category candidates.

For recruitment, the commission will conduct a written exam (MCQ based) of 100 marks.

The exam will be conducted at Srinagar and Jammu centres. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview/viva voce.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of the commission jkpsc.nic.in

Click on “Jobs/Online Application” — Direct Recruitment

Click on the application link for the Assistant Engineer Mechanical post

Fill the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit the application form and save for future purposes