JKPSC recruitment: Apply for 126 vacancies of Assistant Professor from May 30

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has issued a notice for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in various disciplines/Libraiana/PTI at JK (UT) government degree colleges of the Higher Education Department. The application process will begin on May 30 and the last date for the submission of application form is June 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can edit the application form June 30to July 2.

JKPSC recruitment vacancies details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 126 vacancies of Assistant Professor.

JKPSC recruitment age limit: The maximum age for the open merit candidates is 40 years. For RBA, SC, ST, EWS, ALC, PSC, OSC the maximum age is 43. The upper age limit is 42 for PHC. The maximum age is 40 years for in service candidates.

JKPSC recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for general category and ₹500 for reserved category.

JKPSC recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates are required to do ‘one time registration’ on click on log in menu if already registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON