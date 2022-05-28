JKSSB recruitment: 1395 vacancies notified, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKSSB has notified 1395 vacancies, apply from June 6 till July 6
Updated on May 28, 2022 02:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released an official recruitment notification for Panchayat Secretary posts. Interested candidates can apply for the positions on the official website jkssb.nic.in. The application process will commence on June 6 and the last date for the submission of the application form is July 6.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1395 vacancies in Rural Development & Panchyati Raj.

“The candidate must possess Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority on the format prescribed for the purpose, on or before the last date of submission of online application form”, reads the official notification.

JKSSB recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as on January 1 2022.

JKSSB recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should be graduate from recognized college.

JKSSB recruitment application fee: The online application fee is 500 for general categories and 400 for SC, ST, PWD, and EWS categories.

JKSSB recruitment: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online through JKSSB’s online Application Portal-https://ssbjk.org.in from June 6 to July 6.

Candidates can read the detailed notification below:

