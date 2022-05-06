Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JMI Teaching Recruitment 2022: Apply for 49 Faculty posts, details here

JMI will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JMI on jmi.ac.in. 
Published on May 06, 2022 02:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia, JMI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Professor, Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of JMI on jmi.ac.in. The last date to apply for posts is till June 2, 2022. 

The application will have to be sent to Office of the Recruitment & Promotion Section (Teaching), 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Professors: 16 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 11 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 21 Posts
  • Director: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application form complete in all respect along with the receipt of paying the non-refundable fee of 500/- payable online through net banking only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay 250/- as application fees. Women and Divyangjan are exempted from payment of fees. 

