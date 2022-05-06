JMI Teaching Recruitment 2022: Apply for 49 Faculty posts, details here

Jamia Millia Islamia, JMI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Professor, Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of JMI on jmi.ac.in. The last date to apply for posts is till June 2, 2022.

The application will have to be sent to Office of the Recruitment & Promotion Section (Teaching), 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professors: 16 Posts

Associate Professor: 11 Posts

Assistant Professor: 21 Posts

Director: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

The application form complete in all respect along with the receipt of paying the non-refundable fee of ₹500/- payable online through net banking only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees. Women and Divyangjan are exempted from payment of fees.