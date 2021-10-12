Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Job opportunities at ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research, check details
employment news

Job opportunities at ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research, check details

ICMR-NIMR would conduct walk-in interview for scientist B, research assistant, other posts.
Job opportunities at ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research, check details
Published on Oct 12, 2021 10:56 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

ICMR- National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) has invited applications to fill various contractual positions. “Candidates possessing required essential qualifications, experience and age criteria may attend walk-in-interview / written test,” the NIMR has said.

Job details

ICMR-NIMR recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical): 1post
  • Research Assistant: 1 post
  • Lab Technician: 2 posts
  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 1 post
  • Data Entry Operator: 1 post
  • Consultant – Scientific (Medical/Non Medical) Bio Statistician: 1 post
  • Scientist ‘D’- Non-Medical: 1 post
  • Research Assistant: 1 post
  • Project Technician-I: 5 posts
  • Research Assistant: 1 post
  • Project Technician-I: 3 posts
  • Senior Project Research Fellow (SRF): 1 post
  • Research Assistant: 1 post
  • Project Technician I: 2 posts

The interview will be held from October 19 to 25 at ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research, Sector-8, Dwarka, New Delhi -110077.

“If there are more than 30 candidates against any post, written examination will be conducted and shortlisted candidates will be considered for interview/personal discussion,” the NIMR has informed candidates. 

 

Topics
icmr research nimr recruitment
