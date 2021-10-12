Job opportunities at ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research, check details
ICMR- National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) has invited applications to fill various contractual positions. “Candidates possessing required essential qualifications, experience and age criteria may attend walk-in-interview / written test,” the NIMR has said.
ICMR-NIMR recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical): 1post
- Research Assistant: 1 post
- Lab Technician: 2 posts
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 1 post
- Data Entry Operator: 1 post
- Consultant – Scientific (Medical/Non Medical) Bio Statistician: 1 post
- Scientist ‘D’- Non-Medical: 1 post
- Research Assistant: 1 post
- Project Technician-I: 5 posts
- Research Assistant: 1 post
- Project Technician-I: 3 posts
- Senior Project Research Fellow (SRF): 1 post
- Research Assistant: 1 post
- Project Technician I: 2 posts
The interview will be held from October 19 to 25 at ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research, Sector-8, Dwarka, New Delhi -110077.
“If there are more than 30 candidates against any post, written examination will be conducted and shortlisted candidates will be considered for interview/personal discussion,” the NIMR has informed candidates.