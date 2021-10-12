Job opportunities at ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research, check details

ICMR- National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) has invited applications to fill various contractual positions. “Candidates possessing required essential qualifications, experience and age criteria may attend walk-in-interview / written test,” the NIMR has said.

ICMR-NIMR recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Medical): 1post

Research Assistant: 1 post

Lab Technician: 2 posts

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 1 post

Data Entry Operator: 1 post

Consultant – Scientific (Medical/Non Medical) Bio Statistician: 1 post

Scientist ‘D’- Non-Medical: 1 post

Research Assistant: 1 post

Project Technician-I: 5 posts

Research Assistant: 1 post

Project Technician-I: 3 posts

Senior Project Research Fellow (SRF): 1 post

Research Assistant: 1 post

Project Technician I: 2 posts

The interview will be held from October 19 to 25 at ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research, Sector-8, Dwarka, New Delhi -110077.

“If there are more than 30 candidates against any post, written examination will be conducted and shortlisted candidates will be considered for interview/personal discussion,” the NIMR has informed candidates.