Join Indian Army 2021: Apply for 40 Technical Graduate Course, details here

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technical Graduate Course. Candidates who have engineering degree can apply for 135th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) commencing in Jul 2022 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army.

The registration process was started on December 6 and will end on January 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by Jul 1, 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA). The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 27 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of cut off marks. After shortlisting of applications, the centre allotment will be intimated to the candidate via their email. Only shortlisted eligible candidates depending on the cut off percentage will be interviewed at one of the Selection Centres. All the qualified candidates will have to appear for the medical examination.