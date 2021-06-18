Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Join Indian Army 2021: Apply for 55 NCC Special Entry Scheme, details here
employment news

Join Indian Army 2021: Apply for 55 NCC Special Entry Scheme, details here

Indian Army to recruit candidates for 55 NCC Special Entry Scheme. Candidates can apply online on joinindianarmy.nic.in till July 15, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Join Indian Army 2021: Apply for 55 NCC Special Entry Scheme, details here

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for NCC Special Entry Scheme. Male and female candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The registration process started on June 16 and will end on July 15, 2021.

Candidates must note that they can appear for ONLY one of the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, either SSC (NT)-114 Course (Oct 2021) /SSC (NT) (Women)-28 Course (Oct 2021) as CDSE candidate OR NCC (Spl) Entry-50 Course (Oct 2021). Candidates are required to give undertaking to this effect under the declaration part of the online application. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

• NCC Men 50 Posts

• NCC Women 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a degree of a recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of minimum of 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. They should have served for minimum of two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process includes shortlisting of candidates and SSB interview. Those candidates who will be shortlisted will be eligible to undergo SSB at Selection centre. Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army recruitment join indian army sarkari naukri
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP