Join Indian Army 2021: Apply for 55 NCC Special Entry Scheme, details here

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for NCC Special Entry Scheme. Male and female candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The registration process started on June 16 and will end on July 15, 2021.

Candidates must note that they can appear for ONLY one of the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, either SSC (NT)-114 Course (Oct 2021) /SSC (NT) (Women)-28 Course (Oct 2021) as CDSE candidate OR NCC (Spl) Entry-50 Course (Oct 2021). Candidates are required to give undertaking to this effect under the declaration part of the online application. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

• NCC Men 50 Posts

• NCC Women 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a degree of a recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of minimum of 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. They should have served for minimum of two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process includes shortlisting of candidates and SSB interview. Those candidates who will be shortlisted will be eligible to undergo SSB at Selection centre. Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day.