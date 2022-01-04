Join Indian Army 2021: Registration for 40 Technical Graduate Course ends today

Indian Army will end the registration process for Technical Graduate Course on January 4, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who have an engineering degree can apply for 135th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) commencing in Jul 2022 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by Jul 1, 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Join Indian Army 2021: How to register

To apply for the posts candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on Officer Entry Apply link available on the home page.

Fill in the registration details and click on apply online.

Fill in the application form and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.