Join Indian Army 2022: Apply for Short Service Commission course, details here

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Short Service Commission course. Candidates who want to apply for the course can apply online through the official site of the Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for the post it till February 17, 2022.

The registration process was started on January 19, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a minimum of 55 percent aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as advocates with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 27 years of age.

Selection process

The shortlisted candidates will have to undergo SSB at Selection Centres. Candidates will be put through two-stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate at SSB interview. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Army.