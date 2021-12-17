Join Indian Coast Guard 2021: Last date today to apply for 50 Asst Comdt posts

Indian Coast Guard will close down the registration process for Assistant Commandant posts on December 17, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned post can apply online through the official site of Coast Guard recruitment on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The registration process was started on December 6, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in General Duty, CPL and Technical courses. Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Join Indian Coast Guard 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of Join Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Click on opportunities button and a new page will open.

Select the advertisement for Recruitment of Assistant Commandant02/2022 Batch and then select any one post.

Click on I agree and online application will be displayed.

Fill in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, candidate will get a registration number that have to be saved for further need.

Candidate can apply for one branch only. Filling of multiple applications will result in cancellation of all applications. The admit card will be available to all successful candidates from December 28 onwards on the official site of Indian Coast Guard.

