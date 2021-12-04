Join Indian Coast Guard 2021: Registration for Asst Comdt post to begin on Dec 6

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Commandant posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Coast Guard recruitment on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The registration process will open on December 6 and will close on December 17, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in General Duty, CPL and Technical courses. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

GD: 30 Posts

CPL (SSA): 10 Posts

Technical 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process includes shortlisting of candidates on the basis of higher percentage of marks in the qualifying examination. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Preliminary Selection at given date and time which will consist of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT).

The candidates who qualify Preliminary Selection will be called for Final Selection. The Final Selection will consist of Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test). All documents/ certificates verified during PSB are also required to be produced in originals during FSB.

