Join Indian Coast Guard 2022: Apply for 65 Assistant Commandant posts

Indian Coast Guard to recruit candidates for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
Join Indian Coast Guard 2022: Apply for 65 Assistant Commandant posts(Photo via @IndiaCoastGuard on Twitter)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The registration process begins on February 18 and will end on February 28, 2022. 

The recruitment will be done for Assistant Commandant- General Duty, Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL-SSA) and Technical (Engineering and Electrical/ Electronics). Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • General Duty/ CPL: 50 Posts
  • Tech (Engg & Elect): 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection process

The selection of Officer recruits is based on an all-India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination (explained in detail below) and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is 250/- for candidates who want to apply for the post. SC/ST category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. Candidates will have to pay through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/ Credit/Debit Card/UPI.

 

