Join Indian Coast Guard: Registration for 322 Navik, Yantrik posts begins today

Indian Coast Guard will begin the registration process for Navik, Yantrik posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 08:17 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Coast Guard will begin the registration process for Navik, Yantrik posts on January 4, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The registration link will open at 11 am on January 4. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 322 posts of Navik, Yantrik in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 14, 2022. Candidates who have passed 10+2 can apply for Navik (GD) posts and candidates who have passed Class 10 can apply for Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik posts. 

Join Indian Coast Guard: How to apply 

To apply for the same candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the details and fill in the application form.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidate can apply for only one post viz. either Navik (DB) or Navik (GD) or Yantrik (Mechanical) or Yantrik (Electrical) or Yantrik (Electronics) in one cycle.

 

