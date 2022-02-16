JSSC CCE 2021: Registration date extended till February 21, notice here

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has extended the JSSC CCE 2021 registration date. The registration date has been extended till February 21, 2022. Candidates can apply online for Jharkhand general Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination 2021 through the official site of JSSC on jssc.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to submit the application fees is till February 23, 2022 and the last date to upload the documents is till February 25. The correction window will open on February 26 and will close on February 28, 2022. To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JSSC CCE 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of JSSC on jssc.nic.in.

Click on JSSC CCE 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on January 15, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 956 posts of Assistant Branch Officer, Jr Secretariat Assistant, Block Supply Officer and Planning Assistant. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JSSC.