JSSC Excise Constable Comp Exam 2022: Registration for 583 posts begins Feb 25

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for JSSC Excise Constable Comp Exam 2022. The registration process will begin on February 25 and will end on March 26, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JSSC on jssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 583 posts in the organization.

The last date for payment of fees is till March 29, 2022. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed Class 10 board examination from any recognized Board in India. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age for UR/EWS category and up to 27 years of age for OBC/BC category, up to 28 years of age for women candidates and 30 years of age for SC/ST category candidates.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees to be paid by all general, OBC category candidates is ₹100/- and for all SC/ST category candidates, the application fees is ₹50/-. The payment mode should be online. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JSSC.

