Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / JSSC JDLCCE 2021: Notification released, registration begins on January 23
employment news

JSSC JDLCCE 2021: Notification released, registration begins on January 23

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 examination notification has been released. The registration process will begin on January 23 and will end on February 22, 2022.
JSSC JDLCCE 2021: Notification released, registration begins on January 23(HT FILE)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released JSSC JDLCCE 2021 notification has been released. Candidates who want to apply for Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination can apply online through the official site of JSSC on jssc.nic.in. The registration process will begin on January 23, 2022.

Candidates who want to apply online can do it till last date February 22, 2022. The last date to upload the photo and signature is till February 27, 2022 and correction of errors in application form can be done from February 28 to March 2, 2022. 

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Engineer (Electrical): 46 Posts
  • Junior Engineer (Civil): 188 Posts
  • Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should possess Diploma in Engineering or equivalent from a recognised University. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 35 years of age. 

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The written exam comprises of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Both Paper I and II will comprise of 120 questions and the exam duration is for 2 hours. 

RELATED STORIES

Application Fees

The application fees should be 100/- and SC/ST category candidates of Jharkhand state will have to pay 50/- as application fees. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri government job
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP