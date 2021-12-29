JSSC JDLCCE 2021: Notification released, registration begins on January 23

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released JSSC JDLCCE 2021 notification has been released. Candidates who want to apply for Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination can apply online through the official site of JSSC on jssc.nic.in. The registration process will begin on January 23, 2022.

Candidates who want to apply online can do it till last date February 22, 2022. The last date to upload the photo and signature is till February 27, 2022 and correction of errors in application form can be done from February 28 to March 2, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 46 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil): 188 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should possess Diploma in Engineering or equivalent from a recognised University. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 35 years of age.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The written exam comprises of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Both Paper I and II will comprise of 120 questions and the exam duration is for 2 hours.

Application Fees

The application fees should be ₹100/- and SC/ST category candidates of Jharkhand state will have to pay ₹50/- as application fees.