Jute Corporation of India to recruit Accountants, Jr Assts, Jr Inspectors

Jute Corporation of India has invited applications to recruit 63 accountants, junior assistants, and junior inspectors. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 13.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Jute Corporation of India recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Accountant: 12 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 11 posts
  • Junior Inspector: 40 posts

Candidates with M. Com with Advanced Accountancy and auditing as a special subject with 5 Years’ experience in maintaining of commercial accounts including reconciliation and final accounts / experience in handling cash and records or B. Com with 7 Years’ experience in maintaining of commercial accounts including reconciliation and final account / experience in handling cash and records can apply for accountant post.

Graduates or equivalent from a recognized university with experience in using computers (MS word & Excel) and minimum typing speed is 40 wpm in English can apply for junior assistant post.

Those pass in Class 12 or equivalent with 3 Years’ experience in purchase / sale of raw jute; its grading and assorting / bailing / storage / transportation can apply for junior inspector post.

A computer-based test will be held to select candidates for the posts.

 

