Home / Education / Employment News / Jute Corporation of India to recruit Accountants, Jr Assts, Jr Inspectors
employment news

Jute Corporation of India to recruit Accountants, Jr Assts, Jr Inspectors

  • Jute Corporation of India has invited applications to recruit 63 accountants, junior assistants, and junior inspectors. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 13.
Jute Corporation of India to recruit Accountants, Jr Assts, Jr Inspectors(Representative Image)
Jute Corporation of India to recruit Accountants, Jr Assts, Jr Inspectors(Representative Image)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jute Corporation of India has invited applications to recruit 63 accountants, junior assistants, and junior inspectors. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 13.

&lt;strong&gt;Apply Online&lt;/strong&gt;

Jute Corporation of India recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Accountant: 12 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 11 posts
  • Junior Inspector: 40 posts

Candidates with M. Com with Advanced Accountancy and auditing as a special subject with 5 Years’ experience in maintaining of commercial accounts including reconciliation and final accounts / experience in handling cash and records or B. Com with 7 Years’ experience in maintaining of commercial accounts including reconciliation and final account / experience in handling cash and records can apply for accountant post.

Graduates or equivalent from a recognized university with experience in using computers (MS word & Excel) and minimum typing speed is 40 wpm in English can apply for junior assistant post.

Those pass in Class 12 or equivalent with 3 Years’ experience in purchase / sale of raw jute; its grading and assorting / bailing / storage / transportation can apply for junior inspector post.

A computer-based test will be held to select candidates for the posts.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out