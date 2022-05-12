Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka State Law University to recruit Guest Faculty posts, details here

Karnataka State Law University will recruit candidates for Guest Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts till May 16, 2022. 
(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on May 12, 2022 12:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka State Law University, KSLU has invited applications from candidates to apply for Guest Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of KSLU on kslu.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation. 

The interview will be conducted on May 18, 2022 at 10.30 am. Candidates will have to appear for it before the Selection Committee. The candidates will have to come with preparation for a demonstration lecture of 20 minutes. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Law: 11 Posts
  • Political Science: 1 Post
  • Economics: 1 Post
  • Production and Operation Management International Business: 1 Post
  • Sociology: 1 Post
  • Marketing Management: 1 Post
  • Psychology: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a good academic record with at least 55 percent marks at Masters Degree level preferably with NET/ SLET/ SET/ Ph.D. 

Payment

  • UGC qualified guest faculty will get 525/ hour
  • Non UGC qualified guest faculty will get 450/- per hour
  • Retired Teacher/ Practicing Advocates will get 525/ hour
  • Local Conveyance per day is 150/-.

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Where to Apply 

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form either by email to kslu.registrar@gmail.com and to The Registrar, Karnataka State Law University Navanagar, Hubballi- 580025. 

