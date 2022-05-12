Karnataka State Law University to recruit Guest Faculty posts, details here

Karnataka State Law University, KSLU has invited applications from candidates to apply for Guest Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of KSLU on kslu.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation.

The interview will be conducted on May 18, 2022 at 10.30 am. Candidates will have to appear for it before the Selection Committee. The candidates will have to come with preparation for a demonstration lecture of 20 minutes. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Law: 11 Posts

Political Science: 1 Post

Economics: 1 Post

Production and Operation Management International Business: 1 Post

Sociology: 1 Post

Marketing Management: 1 Post

Psychology: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a good academic record with at least 55 percent marks at Masters Degree level preferably with NET/ SLET/ SET/ Ph.D.

Payment

UGC qualified guest faculty will get ₹ 525/ hour

525/ hour Non UGC qualified guest faculty will get ₹ 450/- per hour

450/- per hour Retired Teacher/ Practicing Advocates will get ₹ 525/ hour

525/ hour Local Conveyance per day is ₹ 150/-.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Where to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form either by email to kslu.registrar@gmail.com and to The Registrar, Karnataka State Law University Navanagar, Hubballi- 580025.