MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 223 Assistant Engineer posts, details here

MAHATRANSCO will recruit candidates for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MAHATRANSCO on mahatransco.in.
Published on May 04, 2022 05:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of MAHATRANSCO on mahatransco.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 24, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 223 Assistant Engineer posts in the organisation. The tentative date of online test is June/ July 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Engineer (Transmission): 170 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication): 25 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil): 28 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification in the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be below 38 years. The candidates of reserved category applying for reserved vacancy including EWS and Orphan is 43 years. 

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of online test. The On-line test will be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Test. The online test will include test of Marathi language. Taking into consideration the performance in On-line Test, select list will be prepared.

Application Fees

The application fees is 700/- for open category and 350/- for Reserved cast category and EWS and orphan. The examination fee shall have to be paid through Internet Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card (Rupay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro)/IMPS/Mobile Wallets.

